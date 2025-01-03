SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has not declared the SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) examination can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

The date and time of the announcement of MTS, Havaldar has not been disclosed yet.

The Tier I examination for MTS and Havaldar posts was held from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.

The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

Candidates can check the results by following the steps given here.

Go to ssc.gov.in and then to results

Open the MTS and Havaldar result page

Download the PDF and check your result using roll number

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.