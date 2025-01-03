Edit Profile
    Live

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 3, 2025 12:29 PM IST
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: MTS, Havaldar results to be available at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)
    SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has not declared the SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) examination can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

    The date and time of the announcement of MTS, Havaldar has not been disclosed yet.

    The Tier I examination for MTS and Havaldar posts was held from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

    There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.

    The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    Candidates can check the results by following the steps given here.

    • Go to ssc.gov.in and then to results
    • Open the MTS and Havaldar result page
    • Download the PDF and check your result using roll number

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    When was SSC MTS 2024 exam conducted?

    Official website to check SSC MTS Result 2024

    SSC MTS 2024 vacancy details

    Steps to check SSC MTS Result 2024

    SSC MTS 2024 provisional answer key dates

    SSC MTS 2024 to have negative marking

    SSC MTS 2024 Tier I exam dates

    SSC MTS Result 2024 date and time not announced

    Where to check SSC MTS Result 2024?

    SSC MTS Result 2024 not out yet

    News education exam results SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when announced
