SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released at ssc.nic.in, get list of qualified candidates here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Phase-IX/2021 selection Post exam additional results for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level on August 2. Candidates can check the additional result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released

A total of 63 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Matriculation level posts. A total of 867 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts. A total of 808 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduate & Above level posts.

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & above level) additional list

“The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the PostCategory belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22.08.2023 by SPEED POST ONLY”, reads the official notification.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results: How to check

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take the print for future reference.