SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released at ssc.nic.in, get list of qualified candidates here
SSC releases Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post additional results for different levels. Candidates can check on the official website.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Phase-IX/2021 selection Post exam additional results for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level on August 2. Candidates can check the additional result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
A total of 63 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Matriculation level posts. A total of 867 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts. A total of 808 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduate & Above level posts.
Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & above level) additional list
Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination [Matriculation level)
Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination [Higher Secondary (10+2) level)] additional list
“The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the PostCategory belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22.08.2023 by SPEED POST ONLY”, reads the official notification.
SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results: How to check
Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result tab
Click on the result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take the print for future reference.