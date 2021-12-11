SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 of medical exam declared, check here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 of medical exam. Candidates who have appeared for the medical exam can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. All the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

The result of Paper-II of Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Exam 2019 was declared on September 3, 2021 to shortlist candidates for medical exam. Based on the Detailed Medical Exam/ Review Medical Exam conducted by the CAPFs, the result of DME/RME is released, as per the official notice.

A total of 4003 candidates (396 Female and 3607 Male) who have qualified in the Medical Examination and 03 temporary unfit female candidates (2201019096, 2201023791 and 2405007522) will be called for the Document Verification (DV) by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. The Document Verification is tentatively scheduled in the last week of December 2021.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account and click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 of medical exam link.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.