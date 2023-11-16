SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023: Scorecard released at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2023 12:03 PM IST

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 scorecard has been released. The direct link is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 scorecard on November 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Computer Based Examination of Paper-I of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 can check the marks through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023: Scorecard released, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)

The result of Paper I examination was released on October 25, 2023. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username(Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Direct link to download SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 scorecard 

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023: How to download scorecard

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the details.
  • Now click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 marks link and your marks will be displayed.
  • Check the marks and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks will be available on the website from November 16 to November 30, 2023. The Candidates may take a print out of their scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

