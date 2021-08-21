Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 declared on sssb.punjab.gov.in, check result

SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab has declared SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 on August 21, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Patwari prelims examination can check their result on the official site of SSSB Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in. The Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk exam was conducted on August 8, 2021.

Around 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the prelims examination that was conducted at 570 exam centres across the state. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SSSB Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

• Click on SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF page will open where candidates will have to check their name.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify Stage 1 will be eligible to appear for Stage 2 exam. The Stage 2 examination will be conducted on September 5, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSSB, Punjab.

