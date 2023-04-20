TANCET 2023 scorecard not releasing today at tancet.annauniv.edu, new date here

Anna University will not release TANCET 2023 scorecard today, April 20, 2023. The release date of scorecard of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test has been postponed and will now release on April 22, 2023. Candidates can check the new date on the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The score card for TANCET will release on April 22 and will be available for download on website till May 20, 2023.

The result of TANCET was announced on April 14, 2023. The examination was conducted March 25 and March 26, 2023. The answer key and final answer key was released after that.

TANCET 2023 scorecard: How to download

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 scorecard link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TANCET.