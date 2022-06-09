Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TANCET result 2022 declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link to check scores

TANCET 2022 Result: Anna University, Tamil Nadu has declared TANCET result 2022 on tancet.annauniv.edu.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TANCET Result 2022: Anna University, Chennai, has announced result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022. Candidates who took the exam can go to tancet.annauniv.edu to download their marks sheets.

To check TANCET result, candidates need to use their registered email address and password as login credentials.

TANCET for MCA admissions was conducted on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses on May 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam was held on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

TANCET 2022 result direct link

TANCET result 2022: How to check

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the TANCET result link.

Key in your login details and submit.

Download result and take a printout.

Anna University is only responsible for conducting the entrance test. For admission to different colleges and universities, candidates will have to apply separately.

TANCET is held once a year for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

