TBJEE 2023 result released at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, here's direct link

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination results released today June 12. Candidates who took the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can check their TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials. Apart from the official website candidates can check the results at tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBJEE 2023 result released at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TBJEE result 2023 direct link

TBJEE 2023 result: Know how to check

To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials.

TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the TJEE 2023 results

Take a printout for future reference.