TISSNET Result 2021 declared at tiss.edu, here's direct link to check

TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on Thursday declared the results of the TISS National Entrance Test 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination can check their results online at tiss.edu.

The computer-based TISSNET 2021 examination was held on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

Direct link to check TISSNET Result 2021.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

• Visit the official site at tiss.edu

• On the homepage, click on the TISSNET Result 2021 link

• Enter the login credentials and submit

• The TISSNET result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page