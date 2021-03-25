Home / Education / Exam Results / TISSNET Result 2021 declared at tiss.edu, here's direct link to check
exam results

TISSNET Result 2021 declared at tiss.edu, here's direct link to check

TISSNET Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination can check their results online at tiss.edu.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:13 PM IST
TISSNET Result 2021(Screengrab )

TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on Thursday declared the results of the TISS National Entrance Test 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination can check their results online at tiss.edu.

The computer-based TISSNET 2021 examination was held on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

Direct link to check TISSNET Result 2021.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

• Visit the official site at tiss.edu

• On the homepage, click on the TISSNET Result 2021 link

• Enter the login credentials and submit

• The TISSNET result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP