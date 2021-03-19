Home / Education / Exam Results / TISSNET result 2021 delayed, to be declared on March 25
exam results

TISSNET result 2021 delayed, to be declared on March 25

TISSNET result 2021: The TISSNET results were expected to be announced on March 19, but according to the revised Timeline available on the institute's official website, the results of TISSNET will now be announced on March 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:04 PM IST
TISSNET result 2021.

TISSNET result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will on Thursday, March 25, declare the results of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 on its official website.

The TISSNET results were expected to be announced on March 19, but according to the revised Timeline available on the institute's official website, the results of TISSNET will now be announced on March 25, 2021.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET examination 2021 conducted on February 20, 2021, will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.

How to check TISSNET result 2021 after it is announced:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TISSNET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared on March 21 or 22

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 declared, check here

TISSNET result 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tissnet tata institute of social sciences
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP