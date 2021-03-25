TISSNET Result 2021 to be declared today at tiss.edu, here's how to check

TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will on Thursday declare the results of the TISSNET 2021 examination on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TISS National Entrance Test will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.

The institute had conducted the computer-based TISSNET 2021 examination on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021 after it declared:

• Visit the official site at tiss.edu

• On the homepage, click on the TISSNET Result 2021 link

• Enter the login credentials and submit

• The TISSNET result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page