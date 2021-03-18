Home / Education / Exam Results / TISSNET result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at tiss.edu, here's how to check
TISSNET result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at tiss.edu, here's how to check

TISSNET result 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:10 PM IST
TISSNET result 2021.(PTI)

TISSNET result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will declare the results of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 on Friday, March 19, 2021, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.

The institute had conducted the TISS-NET 2021 on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who will clear the TISSNET 2021 examination will be eligible for admission to various Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes at TISS campuses in Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

How to check TISSNET result 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Login with your credentials

The TISSNET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take its print out for future reference.

