TN 12th result 2021: Know how to calculate marks

Tamil Nadu class 12 result will be released today. This year, the board exams could not be held on time due to surge in COVID-19 cases. In order to evaluate students in a fair way, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE TN) has developed an alternative assessment method.
TN 12th result 2021 calculator: Know to calculate marks

50% of the weightage will be given to class 10 marks. The highest mark average secured in three subjects will be taken from class 10.

20 percent weightage will be given to the class 11 marks

30 percent weightage will be given to the Class 12 internal marks

Students who have failed in Class 11 exams will be given 35 percent marks.

The Board will conduct physical exams for those students who feel they have obtained less marks through the evaluation criteria. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final. The time table for the same will be announced soon after the declaration of results.

