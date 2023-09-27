TN DEE June/July 2023 result today on dge.tn.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce results of the Diploma in Elementary Education Examination (DEE) 2023 today. Candidates who have appeared in the TN DEE June/July exam will get their results on dge.tn.gov.in.
As per a recent notification, candidates who want to apply for re-totalling and scanned copies of answer sheets have to apply on the DGE website from 11 am on October 3 till 5 pm on October 5.
For photocopy of answer sheets, a fee of ₹275 is applicable. For re-totalling of marks, they have to pay ₹205 per subject.
These are the steps to check TN DEE result.
How to download TN DEE June/July results 2023
- Go to the examination website, dge.tn.gov.in.
- Now, open the results tab.
- Click on the link for TN DEE June/July results 2023.
- Login by entering the required information.
- Check your result on the next page.
- Download the scorecard for future uses.
