Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net

exam results
Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 released.

TN NEET PG Counselling round 2 seat allotment list out at tnmedicalselection.net
ByHT Education Desk

The Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment list for round 2 government quota has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education.

Candidates who registered for the counselling can check round 2 Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 allotment list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Direct link here

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check result

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Key in your log-in credentials- application number, date of birth

Click on submit

NEET PG 2022 round two allotment list will be displayed on screen

Download second round selection list a

Take a print out for further reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tamil nadu seat allotment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP