TNCMTSE Result 2023: Tamil Nadu CM's Talent Search Exam results on December 1 on dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce results of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination (TNCMTSE) results 2023 on Friday, December 1. These results will be announced through the DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in under the results tab.

TNCMTSE Result 2023: CM's Talent Search Exam results on December 1(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tamil Nadu CM's Talent Search Examination 2023 was held on Saturday, October 7. The exam is held to identify and shortlist Class 11 students in government schools for the scholarship scheme.

This year, a total of 1,27,673 candidates appeared in the examination, DGE said in a press note.

Of them, 1,000 students – 500 male and 500 female – will be selected by the state government. Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of ₹1,000 for ten months of an academic year (up to ₹10,000 per academic year).

How to check TNCMTSE result 2023

Go to the website dge.tn.gov.in and then open the results tab. Now, open the link for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination result 2023. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download the result. Save a copy of the page for future uses.

