TNDTE typing test results announced at dte.tn.gov.in, direct link

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education has announced the TNDTE 2023 accountancy and typing test results today May 5. Candidates can check the results on the official websites at dte.tn.gov.in. The examination was held in February 2023. The shorthand, accountancy and typing subject exam results are available at dte.tn.gov.in.

TNDTE typing test results announced at dte.tn.gov.in

A total of 190838 candidates appeared for the examination of which 184659 candidates have appeared for the examination. Overall 65.20 % of candidates passed the examination. Candidates who want a copy of their answer sheet can submit their applications from May 8 to May 15. For more details can notice here.

Here's the direct link to check the result

TNDTE results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dte.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "GTE Feb 2023 results"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.