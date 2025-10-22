Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Group 4 written examination can check the results when declared on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, check marks and rank position here

The examination was conducted by the Commission on July 12, 2025. The examination was held at various exam centres across the state. The written exam comprised of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of exam was three hours.

Direct link to check TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the marks on the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.