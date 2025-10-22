TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, check marks and rank position here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Group 4 written examination can check the results when declared on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
The examination was conducted by the Commission on July 12, 2025. The examination was held at various exam centres across the state. The written exam comprised of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of exam was three hours.