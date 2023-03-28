Teachers Recruitment Board has declared TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II on March 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Paper 2 examination can check their results through the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II declared at trb.tn.nic.in, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Computer Based Examination for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II for the year 2022 was conducted from February 3 to February 15, 2023 in 23 sessions. The answer key was released on February 22 and the last date to raise objections was till February 25, 2023. ht edu

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II: How to check

Visit the official site of TRBTN at trb.tn.nic.in.

Click on TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on Result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}