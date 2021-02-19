TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2021 out, check list for CV, PMT, ET and PET here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result and final answer key of written exam for recruitment to the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in TNUSRB Common Recruitment exam for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020 can check provisional selection list for CV,PMT,ET and PET by visiting the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB has also released Cut-off mark for CV,PMT,ET and PET. Here is the direct link to check cut off marks.

Direct link to check final answer key of written examination for Common Recruitment Of GR.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders And Firemen – 2020