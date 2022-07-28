TNUSRB Police SI result 2022 declared, here’s how to check at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Police SI result 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result for the TN Police Sub Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can now check and download the result from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TN Police written exam 2022 for the post of Sub-Inspector was conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022. The preliminary answer key was released on June 30, 2022. Now the final answer key has also been released.

The merit list has been released for both Open and Department categories both Enrollment No wise and roster-wise.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 444 vacancies in the police department , out of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 are for the post Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) in TN Police.

Out of the total vacancies for Taluk and AR, 30% will be allotted for Women/Transgender candidates.

The recruitment will take place in 4 stages- written examination (language eligibility test and main exam), physical measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to check the result

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022”

Choose the category- Open or Department

or click on,

List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise)

The merit list will appear on your screen

Check for your roll number and download the list