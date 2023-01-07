Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TPSC Miscellaneous prelims result 2022 out at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, get link here

Published on Jan 07, 2023 02:34 PM IST

TPSC has released the preliminary exam results for the Miscellaneous posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the preliminary exam results for the Miscellaneous positions. The result merit list is available to download on the official tpsc.tripura.gov.in website.

TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam was conducted on December 6, 2022. The candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination are eligible for the main examination which is scheduled to held on March 19, 2023.

Direct link to check Result of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the Miscellaneous Posts(Advt. No.06/2021) 

TPSC Miscellaneous results 2022:Know how to check

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Miscellaneous result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your roll number

Download and take the printout for future reference.

