Tripura 10th 12th Board Result out, here’s how to check TBSE Class 10, 12 board results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2025 12:18 PM IST

Tripura 10th 12th board results are out. The steps to check TBSE Class 10, 12 board results are given below. 

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations on Wednesday, April 30. Students who appeared in the board examinations this year can check their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura 10th 12th Board Result have been released. Know how to download TBSE Class 10, 12 board results. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)
Tripura 10th 12th Board Result have been released. Know how to download TBSE Class 10, 12 board results. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Also read: TBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared, 79.29% students pass Tripura 12th exams

TBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025: How to check scores

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their board results

  1. Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download Tripura Class 10 or 12 results
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the results.
  6. Keep a printout of your results for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the mark-sheets will likely be available within 4-5 days after announcement of results, as informed by TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey earlier.

Also read: ICSE Result 2025: CISCE 10th results declared at cisce.org, 99.09% students pass

This year, the Class 10 examination began on February 25 at 145 venues in 68 centres across the state. A total of 29,668 candidates were enrolled for the Class 10 board examinations.

Similarly, Class 12 board examinations commenced from February 24 at 60 centres wherein a total 21,506 candidates were enrolled in the examinations. The evaluation of answer scripts of both classes was started from April 2 and continued till April 22.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of TBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
