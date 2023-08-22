Osmania University has declared TS CPGET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the results and download the rank card from the official site of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here

The written examination was conducted on June 30, July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS CPGET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS CPGET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2023 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2023-2024. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS CPGET.

