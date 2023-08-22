TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here
TS CPGET Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check is given below.
Osmania University has declared TS CPGET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the results and download the rank card from the official site of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.
The written examination was conducted on June 30, July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to check TS CPGET Result 2023
TS CPGET Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official site of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.
- Click on TS CPGET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2023 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2023-2024. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS CPGET.