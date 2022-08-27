Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment today at dost.cgg.gov.in: Know how to check

exam results
Published on Aug 27, 2022 05:30 PM IST

TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list will be released today, August 27.

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment today at dost.cgg.gov.in: Know how to check
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27. Candidates can check the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 allotment result on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Then online self reporting by the allotted students will begin on August 27, 2022 and end on September 10, 2022. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29.

Notification here

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on the candidate login option

Enter your DOST ID and pin

Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2022 result

Download it and take a printout for future references.

Topics
result
