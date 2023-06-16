TS DOST 2023 Phase I Seat allotment result released at dost.cgg.gov.in, get link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS DOST 2023 phase 1 seat allotment results today, June 16. Candidates who took the TS DOST examination can check the results on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2023 Phase I Seat allotment result released at dost.cgg.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TS DOST 2023 Phase I seat allotment result

TS DOST 2023 Phase I seat allotment: Know how to check results

Go to the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check TS DOST 2023 results

Check and take the print for future reference.

Phase I online self-reporting will start on June 16 and will continue till June 25. The Special Category Certificates Phase II Verification will take place on June 26. Phase II registration will start on June 16 and will continue through June 16. The phase II seat allotment result will be released on June 30.