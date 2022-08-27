Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / TS DOST 2nd Phase allotment results 2022 out at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2nd Phase allotment results 2022 out at dost.cgg.gov.in

exam results
Published on Aug 27, 2022 06:47 PM IST

TSCHE has released the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27.

TSCHE has released the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27. Candidates who registered for the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment can check the result on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

A total of 48,796 candidates have allotted seats in Phase II of TS Dost seat allotment result. A total of 3,809 candidates who exercised web option could not get seat allotment due to limited web option.

The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29 will go on till September 12.

Notification here

Direct link to check  TS Dost Phase 2 result

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on the candidate login option

Enter your DOST ID and pin

Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2022 result

Download it and take a printout for future references.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP