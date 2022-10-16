Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at tseamcet.nic.in

exam results
Published on Oct 16, 2022 09:30 AM IST

TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for Round 2 today on October 16, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at tseamcet.nic.in(Ht file)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for Round 2 today on October 16, 2022. Candidates can check their result on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

From October 16 through October 18, 2022, students must pay their tuition and can do Self Reporting through website.

To check the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result

Key in your log in details

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

