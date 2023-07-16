TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in, get link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the seat allotment results for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 today, July 16. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in(HT File)

Candidates who secured seats in the first round must self-report for admission on the website and pay fees by July 22, 2023. The second round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin on July 24.

TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET seat allotment result.

Select college and check seat allotment results

Take print for future reference.