TS ECET 2023 result announced on ecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

Osmania University has announced results of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS ECET 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their marks on ecet.tsche.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

TS ECET 2023 result announced on ecet.tsche.ac.in(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check TS ECET result, candidates have to login with their

Here is the link to check results:

How to check TS ECET result 2023

Go to ecet.tsche.ac.in. Now go to the result/scorecard download page. Enter the asked information and login. Check your marks. Save the result page for future uses.

Osmania University Hyderabad conducts ECET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The exam is for lateral admission into 2nd year regular BE/BTech courses in university and private un-aided professional institutions approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

The test is also used for lateral admission into the 2nd year BPharmacy course in Pharmacy Council of India approved institutions.