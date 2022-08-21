TS ICET 2022 result likely on August 23 at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check
Published on Aug 21, 2022 04:21 PM IST
TSCHE will likely announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will likely announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. candidates who took the examination can check the TS ICET 2022 result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The state-level admission examination was conducted online on behalf of TSCHE by the Kakatiya University in Waranga and the preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022.
TS ICET 2022: Know hoe to check result
Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, look for the result link
Key in your credentials and log in
Download the admit card
Take print out for future use.
