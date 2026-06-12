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TS ICET Result 2026 releasing today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to download rank card

TS ICET 2026 results will be released today at the official portal, and rank cards can be downloaded by candidates using their login credentials

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 02:13 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release the TS ICET Result 2026 on June 12, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 can check the results when announced on the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Result 2026 releasing today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to download rank card(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Login credentials such as the hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth may be required for accessing the result page. Once the result is displayed, important details, including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, sectional performance, rank secured, and qualifying status, should be carefully verified. In case any discrepancy is noticed, it should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately.

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TS ICET Result 2026: How to check rank cards

Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of total of 200 marks). However, for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

The rank card is being considered an important document for the admission and counselling process. It is recommended that multiple copies of the rank card be downloaded and preserved for future reference. The counselling schedule, seat allotment process, certificate verification dates, and admission-related instructions are expected to be announced separately by the competent authorities after the declaration of results.

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 was conducted for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by various universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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