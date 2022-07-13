TS POLYCET 2022: SBTET releases Telangana POLYCET result, check details

TS POLYCET results 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared the result for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website of the board polycetts.nic.in.

In the MPC stream, 75.73% of the total candidates qualified for the exam. However, in MBiPC stream 75.8% of the total candidates qualified.

79,038 students cleared the MPC exam and 79,117 cleared the MBiPC exam.

TS POLYCET 2022 was conducted on June 30, 2022.

Out of 1,13,979 candidates who registered, 1,04,362 appeared for the examination.

The minimum qualifying marks for the examination is 30% which accounts for 36 marks out of total 120 for all category candidates, except SC and ST for whom there is 1 minimum qualifying mark.

​Ranking has been assigned to the candidates on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the POLYCET-2022 examination separately for MPC and MBiPC stream.

Rank Cards are available on the following website(s)- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in or polycetts.nic.in, or sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Qualified candidates will now have to appear for web counselling and the schedule for the same has been released in all the leading newspapers in Telangana.

“The Notification in the newspapers shall itself be treated as a call letter for web counseling for admission.” reads the official press release.

How to check the result, link here

Visit the official website TS POLYCET

Click on the “POLYCET results 2022/Rank card”

Key in the hall ticket number

Click on “View Rank card”

The rank card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future purposes

For direct link, click here.