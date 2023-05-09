Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared TSBIE Manabadi Inter Result 2023. The result was declared on May 9. All appeared candidates can check the Telangana 1st, and 2nd Year Results on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and also on results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

TSBIE Manabadi Inter Result 2023: How to check Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Results

To check the results on these official websites, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

· Click on Telangana TS Inter Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

This year around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for TS Inter examination. TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Board exams in the state were conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

