Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results out; 1,11,209 qualified for Final written exam

TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results out; 1,11,209 qualified for Final written exam

exam results
Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:26 PM IST

TSLPRB has released the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Tests (PMT / PET) results.

TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results out; 1,11,209 qualified for Final written exam.(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the Physical Measurement Tests and Physical Efficiency Tests (PMT / PET) results. The PMT / PET was conducted from December 8 till January 5 2023. Candidates can check the PMT/PET result on the official website at www.tslprb.in.

A total of 2,07,106 Candidates attended PMT / PET of which a total of 1,11,209 have qualified and have become eligible to take Final Written Examinations.

The Final Written Examinations will be held from March 12, 2023, till April 23, 2023. The Hall Ticket for the written exam will be released in due course.

Notification here

TSLPRB PMT / PET exam results: Know how to check

Go to the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the Press Note dated 6th January 2023

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
tslprb.in vacancy jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP