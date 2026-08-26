National Testing Agency, NTA has announced that UGC NET 2026 result and final answer key will be released this week. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the result and final answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2026 Result, Final Answer Key releasing this week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA

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The final answer keys and results will be released for 84 subjects of UGC NET exam. Along with that, the final answer key and results will be announced for CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 this week.

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The official tweet shared by NTA reads, "The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA."

UGC NET 2026 Result, Final Answer Key: How to check

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1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET 2026 Result, Final Answer Key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The UGC NET examination was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.

The answer key was released for 84 subjects on August 16, and the objection window was closed on August 18, 2026.

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The UGC NET answer key for 3 subjects was not released after NTA decided to reconduct the 3 exam papers after receiving several complaints about multiple errors in it. The exam for English, Commerce and Sociology will be held in September 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.