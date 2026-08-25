ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program declared at icsi.edu, direct link and toppers list here
ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program has been released. The direct link to check the result and toppers list is given here.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program. Candidates who have appeared for the executive program can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
The result along with individual candidate's subject wise breakup of marks is available on the Institute's website.
The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive program examination is uploaded on the website for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.
ICSI CS June Result 2026: Toppers list Here
The top 3 rank holders list is given here:
Rank 1: Vidhi Suthar
Rank 2: Ishani Pramod Ahire
Rank 3: Piya Bankim Merchant
Direct link to check ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive course
ICSI CS June Result 2026: How to check marksheets
Candidates who have appeared for the executive examination can check the result by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2026 for executive program link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More