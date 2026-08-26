Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for the written test. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026, can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for written test declared, direct link to check roll numbers here (HT_PRINT)

The candidates who have passed the written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests.

Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Result 2026

UPSC CAPF Result 2026: How to check To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for written test link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The Commission will provide a window of 15 days after the declaration of result of written part of CAPF (AC) Exam 2026. All the candidates who qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) hall be required to mandatorily login to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in ) during this period and shall be required to update their details/educational qualification status (whether appearing/appeared) along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying examination, and upload the relevant documents as proof of their claim, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of this examination and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), to be conducted by them. Intimation for the conduct of PST/PET will be uploaded by the Nodal Force (SSB) on its recruitment website http://recruitment.ssb.gov.in.

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The e-admit card for the same will be available online. Candidates who will appear for the PST/PET will have to produce the e-Admit Card along with hard copy of finally submitted DAF and photo identity proof viz. Aadhar card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I Card etc. at the allotted centers for appearing at the PST/PEТ.

The marksheet of all candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.