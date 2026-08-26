UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for written test declared, direct link to check roll numbers here
UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for written test has been declared. The direct link to check the written exam result is given here.
Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for the written test. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026, can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The candidates who have passed the written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests.
Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Result 2026
UPSC CAPF Result 2026: How to check
To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC CAPF Result 2026 for written test link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The Commission will provide a window of 15 days after the declaration of result of written part of CAPF (AC) Exam 2026. All the candidates who qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) hall be required to mandatorily login to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in ) during this period and shall be required to update their details/educational qualification status (whether appearing/appeared) along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying examination, and upload the relevant documents as proof of their claim, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of this examination and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), to be conducted by them. Intimation for the conduct of PST/PET will be uploaded by the Nodal Force (SSB) on its recruitment website http://recruitment.ssb.gov.in.
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The e-admit card for the same will be available online. Candidates who will appear for the PST/PET will have to produce the e-Admit Card along with hard copy of finally submitted DAF and photo identity proof viz. Aadhar card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I Card etc. at the allotted centers for appearing at the PST/PEТ.
The marksheet of all candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More