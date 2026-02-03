Live

UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: NTA UGC NET scorecards expected by tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result by tomorrow, February 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET examination held in December-January can check the results when announced through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer key was released on January 14, 2026. The last date to raise objection was January 17, 2026. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the provisional key had to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

