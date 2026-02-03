UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: NTA UGC NET scorecards expected by tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: NTA UGC NET scorecard to be out by tomorrow. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result by tomorrow, February 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET examination held in December-January can check the results when announced through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on January 14, 2026. The last date to raise objection was January 17, 2026. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the provisional key had to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised.
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Official websites to check
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: How to check scorecards?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET December 2025 Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Final answer key awaited
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: The final answer key is also awaited.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: How result will be prepared?
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Know about processing fee
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the provisional key had to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: When was provisional key released?
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: The provisional answer key was released on January 14, 2026. The last date to raise objection was January 17, 2026.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Check shift details
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Exam dates
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Where to check scorecards?
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET examination held in December-January can check the results when announced through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: Date and time
UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: Expected by February 4
UGC NET December 2025 Result time: Unknown