UGC NET June Result 2025 declared at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET June Result 2025, on July 21, 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June examinations, can check the results made available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June Result 2025 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to check

Candidates will need their application number and Date of Birth to login in the portal.

Here how to check UGC NET June Result 2025, candidates to follow these steps:-

Visit official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Tab on the link UGC NET June 2025 result link

Enter your login credentials

Submit and download result for future needs

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was out on the website on July 5, 2025, and the objection window was activated on July 6, 2025, to challenge the answer key by candidates. The last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025.

For more related announcements and updates, candidates can visit the official website.