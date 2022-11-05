Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET result 2022 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 07:19 PM IST

UGC NET 2022 result has been declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced result of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022. For more updates follow the live blog.

Candidates who took the exam can now check their scores on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Earlier today, the agency published final version of the answer key, which has been used for calculation of marks and result declaration.

UGC NET result 2022 direct link

UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test qualifying which enables candidates to apply for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRFs) at universities across the country.

UGC NET Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

