UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA UGC NET December results releasing today

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 11:37 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA UGC NET december results will be announced today, November 5, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below. 

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Result 2022 on November 5, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for UGC National Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

The UGC NET examination was conducted across the country on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022. The provisional answer key was displayed on October 24, 2022. The final answer key was released on November 1, 2022. 

The date of release of result was announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The tweet reads, “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in#UGC-NET”.

  • Nov 05, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 Answer Key: Released on November 2

    UGC NET Result 2022 Answer Key was released by NTA on November 2, 2022. The final answer key is still available on nta.ac.in website. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 11:33 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022: Releasing today 

    UGC NET Result 2022 will be released today, November 5, 2022. The time of release of result has not been disclosed yet. 

ugc net december education

UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:14 AM IST

UGC NET Results 2022 will be released today, November 5, 2022. Candidates can check the results through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check(Agencies/file)
UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check(Agencies/file)

IBPS PO Prelims scores released at ibps.in, here's how to check marks

Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:36 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelims scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the online preliminary examination conducted for the post of Management Trainee/ Probationary officer.

IBPS PO Prelims scores: Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Preliminary exam can now check and download their scores from the official website ibps.in.(ibps.in)
IBPS PO Prelims scores: Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Preliminary exam can now check and download their scores from the official website ibps.in.(ibps.in)

CBSE Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge 2022: Application process underway

Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:01 PM IST

CBSE Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for the Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge- CBSE Maths competition 2022.

Interested candidates can now apply for the competition at the official website cbse.gov.in(cbse.gov.in)
Interested candidates can now apply for the competition at the official website cbse.gov.in(cbse.gov.in)

UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Published on Nov 04, 2022 07:58 PM IST

UPSC has released the examination scheduled for the Combined Geoscientist (Preliminary) examination 2023.

UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

SSC Delhi police constable answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:48 PM IST

SSC has released the tentative answer key for the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022

SSC Delhi police constable answer key released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Delhi police constable answer key released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:18 PM IST

RSMSSB has released the admit card for Forest Guard exam 2020 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)
RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)

TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in, get link here

Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:57 PM IST

TN MRB has released the answer key along with response sheet for the Food Safety Officer exam 2022

TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in,
TN MRB FSO answer key 2022 out at www.mrb.tn.gov.in,

JKSSB JE/ SI exam schedule released at jkssb.nic.in, check details

Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:17 PM IST

JKKSC has released the CBT exam schedule for JE/SI posts.

JKSSB JE/ SI exam schedule released at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB JE/ SI exam schedule released at jkssb.nic.in

UPSC IES/ISS 2022 interview dates released at upsc.gov.in, check here

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:55 PM IST

UPSC IES/ISS 2022 interview dates have been released. Candidates can check the dates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS 2022 interview dates released at upsc.gov.in, check here
UPSC IES/ISS 2022 interview dates released at upsc.gov.in, check here

GATE 2023: Application correction window to open on November 8 at gate.iitk.ac.in

Published on Nov 04, 2022 09:34 AM IST

GATE 2023 application correction window will open on November 8, 2022. The application form can be made changes through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023: Application correction window to open on November 8 at gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023: Application correction window to open on November 8 at gate.iitk.ac.in

APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards released, download link

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:49 AM IST

APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the admit card for the Assistant Conservator of Forests exam on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards: Interested candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official website of the commission psc.ap.gov.in.(psc.ap.gov.in)
APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards: Interested candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official website of the commission psc.ap.gov.in.(psc.ap.gov.in)

BPSC assistant engineer civil exam admit card 2022 released, how to download

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:39 AM IST

BPSC assistant engineer civil exam admit card 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written Examination 2020 on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

BPSC assistant engineer civil exam admit card 2022: Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
BPSC assistant engineer civil exam admit card 2022: Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.(bpsc.bih.nic.in)

BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Published on Nov 03, 2022 07:25 PM IST

BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the main examination for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022: Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT file)
BPSC APO main exam schedule 2022: Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT file)

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022: Registration for Class 8 to 10 begins

Published on Nov 03, 2022 07:19 PM IST

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 registration for Class 8 to 10 begins at cbse.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till November 15, 2022.

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022: Registration for Class 8 to 10 begins(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022: Registration for Class 8 to 10 begins(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
