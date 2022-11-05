UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA UGC NET December results releasing today

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Result 2022 on November 5, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for UGC National Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The UGC NET examination was conducted across the country on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022. The provisional answer key was displayed on October 24, 2022. The final answer key was released on November 1, 2022.

The date of release of result was announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The tweet reads, “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in#UGC-NET”.