UGC NET Result 2022: Where, how to download scorecards

UGC NET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 results soon. Once announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results will also be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Provisional answer key of the final phase of the exam (phase 4) is now out and the window to raise objections closes on October 24. Therefore, candidate can expect their results anytime after Monday.

To check UGC NET results, candidates will be required to login with their application number and date of birth. Ahead of results, NTA is likely to publish the final answer key of the exam on the website.

How to check UGC NET results 2022

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards. Enter the asked login details. Submit and view your scores. Take a printout of the result page for future use.