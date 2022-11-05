Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET Results 2022 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Published on Nov 05, 2022 07:06 PM IST

UGC NET Results 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

UGC NET Results 2022 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key was released on November 2, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on October 24, 2022 and the last date to raise objections was till October 26, 2022. The examination was conducted on July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022.

Direct link to check UGC NET Results 2022

UGC NET Results 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UGC NET.

