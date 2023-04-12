UGC NET Results 2023 releasing by tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC Chairman

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 07:43 PM IST

UGC NET Results 2023 will be released by tomorrow says UGC Chairman. The results when out can be checked at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Results 2023 by tomorrow, April 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The date was confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.”

UGC NET Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key was released last week on the official website. The entrance test was held in 5 phases, for 83 subjects, from February 21 to March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in it. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

