UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards released at bujhansi.ac.in, get link to check scores

Bundelkhand University Jhansi has announced the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 scorecards today, June 30. Candidates who have appeared for the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 examination was conducted on June 15 across the state. The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 admit cards were released on June 6.

To check the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards candidates can follow the steps given below:

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards: Know how to download

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your login details

Your UP B.Ed 2023 scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.