UP Board class 10 and12 compartment result out at results.upmsp.edu.in, get link

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared 10th and 12th Class UP board compartment results on September 13, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the UP Board class 10th and 12th result through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment examination for class 10th and 12th was conducted on was held on August 27.

Direct link to check UP Board class 10th compartment result

Direct link to check UP Board class 12th compartment result

UPMSP class 10th and 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Key in your log in credentials.

Your UP Board compartment results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.