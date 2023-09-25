UP DElEd 2023 1st phase (2nd Round)seat allotment result released at updeled.gov.in

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for UP DElEd phase 1 on Monday, September 25. Candidates can check the UP DElEd 2023 phase 1 (second round) allotment result at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can check the allotment result using their login credentials.

UP DElEd 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Now at updeled.gov.in

A total of 23391 candidates have filled out choice and a total of 22685 candidates have been allotted seats. A total of 706 candidates have been rejected.

A total of 8111 seats have been allotted for district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and 24213 seats have been allotted for Private colleges.

UP DElEd 2023 1st phase (2nd Round)seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the allotment result link

Key in your login details

Check the UP DElEd seat allocation result

Take a printout for future reference.

The seat allotment result for the next round will be announced on September 30.

