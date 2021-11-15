UP JASE-2021 Results declared at updeled.gov.in, direct link to check

UP JASE-2021Results: Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority on Monday declared the results of Uttar Pradesh Junior aided selection exam (UP JASE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of UPERA at updeled.gov.in.

Direct link to check UP JASE result 2021

How to check UP JASE result 2021:

Visit the official website of UPERA at updeled.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "UPJASE-2021 Result"

Submit log in credentials

The result will appear on the screen

Download and check the result.

UP JASE results 2021 (updeled.gov.in)

The recruitment drive is to fill up 1,504 posts of assistant teachers and 390 posts of head masters in government-aided junior high schools of the state. 45,257 candidates have been selected for the posts of assistant teacher, while 1,722 candidates have been selected for head masters.

The recruitment examination of UP JASE 2021 was held on October 17, 2021.