Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UP NEET PG seat allotment results expected today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG seat allotment results expected today at upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2023 02:38 PM IST

UP NEET PG seat allotment results are expected on August 13 or August 14. Check on upneet.gov.in. Download allotment letters from August 16 to August 20.

Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the UP NEET PG seat allotment results on August 13 or August 14. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG seat allotment results expected today at upneet.gov.in

Candidates will be able to download the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment letters from August 16 to August 20. The UP NEET PG 2023 choice-filling process ended today, August 13.

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

To check the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Enter your credentials, if required.

Login and check the result.

Take a printout of the page and save it for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
uttar pradesh neet pg results exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP