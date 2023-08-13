Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the UP NEET PG seat allotment results on August 13 or August 14. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG seat allotment results expected today at upneet.gov.in

Candidates will be able to download the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment letters from August 16 to August 20. The UP NEET PG 2023 choice-filling process ended today, August 13.

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

To check the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Enter your credentials, if required.

Login and check the result.

Take a printout of the page and save it for future use.